James Maloney, a former playmaker for five different NRL teams, has decided to revive his rugby league playing career by linking up with his junior club for this season.

Axed from the North Queensland Cowboys coaching staff in September, Maloney has signed with his junior club, Ourimbah Wyoming Magpies who compete in the Rugby League Central Coast (RLCC) competition for the 2025 season.

A two-time premiership winner, he spent 11 seasons in the NRL with the Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers between 2009 and 2019.

During this time, he appeared in 249 first-grade appearances, scored 1839 career points, represented the NSW Blues on 14 occasions in the State of Origin arena and played three matches for the Australia Kangaroos

“With a bucketload of NRL experience, including two NRL premierships and 14 State of Origin games, Jimmy cannot wait for the 2025 season to start,” the club shared in a Facebook post.

“This is a huge opportunity for all our players to be mentored and play with one of the greats of the game. Get excited Magpies.”

The move to the Magpies comes after he previously played for them as a junior in the Under-17s and Under-19s level before moving from the Central Coast to Sydney to chase his NRL dreams.