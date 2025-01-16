A former NRL winger for the Brisbane Broncos, Greg Eden is on the lookout for a new team and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Most recently, with the Featherstone Rovers in the RFL Championship, the 34-year-old confirmed via social media (later confirmed by the club) that he has been released from the remainder of his contract effective immediately ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2016, the winger spent two seasons at Red Hill after the club showed a great interest in his services and spent the first year in the QLD Cup with their affiliate side before seven games and two tries in the NRL.

"My time is up at the flat capper stadium, lets see what the future holds," Eden said.

The club later released a statement, "The club would like to wish Greg and his family well for the future and thank him for his time at the club.”

While he is 34 years old, Eden is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed - he may decide to stay home in the United Kingdom or return to Australia.

His career has seen him play for eight different teams in the NRL and Super League after beginning his career in 2011 with the Castleford Tigers.

In total, he has played 226 rugby league matches and scored 628 points - 158 tries - for Castleford, Brisbane, Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, Salford Red Devils, Gateshead Thunder, Halifax Panthers and Featherstone.

