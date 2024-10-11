Former Brisbane Broncos forward George Fai has confirmed his retirement from rugby league after winning the 2024 QLD Cup and 2024 State Championship with the Norths Devils.

Debuting for the Broncos in Round 12 of the 2017 NRL season, Fai played three matches for the club over two seasons and even featured in the club's 2017 World Club series defeat to the Warrington Wolves.

A 2017 Queensland Residents team member, the front-rower will mainly be remembered for his time in the QLD Cup competition, where he played 120 matches across eight seasons in two different stints.

Playing for the Souths Logan Magpies from 2015-19, he took a two-year break from rugby league before returning to the competition and playing for the Brisbane Tigers, Redcliffe Dolphins and most recently, the Norths Devils.