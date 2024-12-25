The 2024 State of Origin series may have officially come to a close, with the NSW Blues walking away with the title. However, the three-match series produced several moments that will be remembered for years to come.

As the state of New South Wales savours their victory and gains bragging rights over their rival, Zero Tackle takes a trip down memory lane and looks at every player to wear the NSW Blues jersey from 1980 to 2024.

Since the introduction of Origin, 316 unique players have worn the Blues jersey, with the first being Tommy Raudonikis and the latest being Mitchell Barnett.

While several Blues players have represented multiple teams during their tenure for the state, this list is categorised under which club they were playing for when they made their Origin debut.