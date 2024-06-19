Zero Tackle rewinds to the past as the NSW Blues get ready to take on the QLD Maroons on Thursday evening in the 2024 Under-19s State of Origin match.
Zero Tackle looks at every player who competed for the Blues at the U19/20s level and examines which players have gone on to play in the State of Origin arena.
Players that have gone on to the Origin arena from the junior representative match include Latrell Mitchell, Boyd Cordner, Stephen Crichton, Jake Trbojevic, Cameron Murray and many more.
2012 (NSW U20s def QLD U20s 18-14)
The first edition of the Under 20s State of Origin match saw NSW defeat QLD by four points, with five-eighth Harry Siejka being awarded Player of the Match honours.
Siejka, Kane Evans and Chanel Mata'utia would all cross the line for a try, while Siejka booted three goals to finish with ten points.
Over the following years, Boyd Cordner and David Klemmer would be the only two players to go on and represent the NSW Blues in the Origin arena.
1. Evander Cummins
2. Young Tonumaipea
3. Cheyse Blair
4. Ed Murphy
5. Chanel Mata'utia
6. Harry Siejka
7. Jacob Miller
8. Matt Groat
9. Michael Lichaa
10. Shannon Boyd
11. Alex McKinnon
12. Boyd Cordner (c)
13. Vaipuna Tia Kilifi
Interchange
14. Kane Evans
15. Paul Carter
16. Jack Stockwell
17. David Klemmer