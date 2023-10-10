International rugby league is just around the corner, with all Pacific teams involved in one way or another.
Tonga will travel to England for a three-Test series in the crown jewel of this year's rugby league calendar, while two sets of tri-series will be played in the Southern Hemisphere.
The first features Australia, New Zealand and Samoa, while the other is to feature Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.
On the women's side, all of those teams will be involved in matches.
Noting that the English men's squad for their series against Tonga is yet to be named, here is who has been picked across the teams from each team.
Brisbane Broncos
The Broncos will field seven men's representatives across Australia and Samoa, and a further six women's representatives across Australia, New Zealand and Samoa.
Men's
Australia: Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Thomas Flegler, Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs
New Zealand: Nil
Samoa: Jesse Arthars, Keenan Palasia,
Papua New Guinea: Nil
Fiji: Nil
Cook Islands: Nil
Tonga: Nil
Women's
Australia: Ali Brigginshaw, Julia Robinson,
New Zealand: Jasmine Fogavini, Mele Hufanga,
Samoa: Annetta Nu'uausala, Destiny Brill
Papua New Guinea: Nil
Fiji: Nil
Cook Islands: Nil
Tonga: Nil