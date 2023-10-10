International rugby league is just around the corner, with all Pacific teams involved in one way or another.

Tonga will travel to England for a three-Test series in the crown jewel of this year's rugby league calendar, while two sets of tri-series will be played in the Southern Hemisphere.

The first features Australia, New Zealand and Samoa, while the other is to feature Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

On the women's side, all of those teams will be involved in matches.

Noting that the English men's squad for their series against Tonga is yet to be named, here is who has been picked across the teams from each team.