English centre Oliver Gildart is reportedly set to make a move back to the Super League for the 2024 season.

Gildart, who originally arrived in Australia ahead of the 2022 season after signing a deal with the Wests Tigers, has struggled to break through at NRL level.

Playing eight games for the joint venture throughout 2022, an injury derailed his campaign before he was ultimately let out on loan to the Sydney Roosters where he played another two games at the back-end of the campaign.

His time at the Tigers - and any chance of playing further this year for the joint-venture - was ultimately cut short, when the 26-year-old was signed during the off-season by Wayne Bennett and his expansion club the Dolphins.

The contract was only for a single season though, and Gildart has been out of sight at feeder club the Central Queensland Capras, instead plying his trade in the QLD Cup, where he has scored two tries, added an assist and made 110 metres per game over his six appearances.

It's little surprise that Gildart would be considering giving up on his NRL journey given his lack of impression at the top grade, and The Hull Daily Mail are reporting that is exactly the case.

The report suggests Hull KR have emerged as the favourites to secure the services of the former three-Test player for England, and one-Test player for Great Britain.

That time saw Gildart coached by Wayne Bennett, and there was genuine excitement he may have been able to find his best in the NRL linking back up with the veteran coach this season, but it just hasn't happened for the 26-year-old.

The report states that a number of clubs across the Super League are interested in obtaining Gildart's services for 2024, indicating he is almost certain to return home one way or another.

A former Wigan player, he made 141 appearances for the club and won two grand finals, as well as a World Club Challenge.