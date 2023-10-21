The NRL's second-highest try scorer Dominic Young was poised to be a vital part of England's team for the upcoming three-match Test series against Tonga. However, a recent setback has put his participation in jeopardy.

Young had a breakout season for the Newcastle Knights and is set to join the Sydney Roosters in 2024. With just five appearances representing England, Young is eager to make his mark in the international arena. The Test series against Tonga is likely to be a golden opportunity to showcase his talents on the global stage.

The series is scheduled to begin tomorrow, October 22.

England's coach, Shaun Wane, expressed his confidence in the squad, emphasising the mix of experienced players and younger talents.

Young's hopes of contributing to the series have taken a hit as he has been hospitalised with an infection. The specifics of his condition and the severity of the infection remain undisclosed at this time. The news has raised concerns about his availability for the series.

England's last international appearance was against France, a 64-0 demolition in favour of the Lions. Young's absence against Tonga, if confirmed, will be a significant blow to preparations.

Meanwhile, Jack Welsby has been handed the captaincy in the absence of George Williams, who will be missing through suspension.

“I'm very excited and humbled,” said Welsby.

“To be leading [The Lions] out on Sunday afternoon is going to be a big thing for myself and my family. Nothing really trumps being England captain, no matter where it is.”

