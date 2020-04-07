While all NRL contract negotiations remain on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis, Fox Sports has reported that the Melbourne Storm have agreed to terms with Justin Olam, which will keep the exciting centre at the club.

According to Fox Sports, Olam and the Storm have an agreement in place for a new two-year deal.

The Papua New Guinea international had a breakout 2019, earning a starting spot in the backline while scoring seven tries and averaging over 108m with the ball in hand during Melbourne’s run towards the minor premiership.

The 26-year old was coming off-contract later this year, but the Storm have ensured continuity in their backline for the coming years.

As things currently sit, Suliasi Vanivalu will head to Super Rugby next season, while fellow winger Josh Adoo-Carr has an agreement with Melbourne that will see him return to Sydney at the end of the 2020 season.

The Storm has also allowed Curtis Scott to leave for Canberra, while centre Will Chambers left for Japanese rugby union in recent months.