The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly set to offer experienced forward Tom Eisenhuth a contract extension.

One of Shane Flanagan's first signings at the club for the 2024 season, the forward who had previously been in the Melbourne Storm system has been above all pre-season expectations throughout his first campaign in red and white.

An impressive work rate defensively, willingness to play in multiple positions across the park, and consistency from game to game has seen Eisenhuth rapidly become one of the Dragons' most important forwards.

Regularly talked up by coach Flanagan and teammates, he has been critical to the Dragons who sit in eighth place with just three rounds remaining and are an excellent chance of playing finals in the first year of Flanagan's rebuild.

That has led to the club reportedly agreeing to offer Eisenhuth a contract extension, per News Corp.

The experienced and versatile 32-year-old had played 58 games in the Melbourne Storm system for Craig Bellamy between 2019 and 2023 before his move to the Dragons, but this has by far been his best season as an NRL player.

To date, he has managed 21 games for the Red V, with the former Penrith Panthers junior who debuted in 2012 but then had to wait seven years for his next NRL game with Melbourne starting on 16 occasions this season for the joint-venture.

He has tackled at almost 94 per cent and averaged almost 70 metres per game, but when it's factored in that numerous times he has been shifted wider on the park, his numbers hold up, as does the winning culture he brought with him from his time in Melbourne.

It's not clear at this stage the length of the contract extension for Eisenhuth, although given his age, it's unlikely the Red V will offer anything more than year-to-year deals.