Free to speak with rival teams from November 1, Cronulla Sharks forward Thomas Hazelton has caught the interest of at least eight rival teams in the NRL competition.

Hazelton, a fan favourite of the club, has been in incredible form over the past two seasons, cementing a regular spot in the team and even scoring seven tries in 2024.

A late bloomer, his game has evolved over the past two seasons after earning a promotion to the Top 30 squad in 2023 and having been a consistent performer in the NSW Cup.

With plenty of size - at 198 centimetres and 116 kilograms - Hazleton has been with Cronulla's program since the end of 2017 and has played his way through the club's pathways system.

Although he is contracted for at least another 12 months, the Goulbourn native has already caught the attention of at least eight other teams for the 2026 NRL season.

"I have had inquiries from seven or eight clubs about big Tom - they are waiting until November 1 when they are officially allowed to talk to him about 2026," Hazelton's manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports.

"He is really in hot demand - he's had a breakout year."

According to previous reports, the Sharks have discussed potentially extending his contract for the long term, but this has yet to happen.

Hazelton isn't the only Sharks player who will be free to speak with rival teams once November 1 arrives.

Other players off-contract at the end of the 2025 season include Cameron McInnes, Daniel Atkinson, Briton Nikora, Braydon Trindall, Kade Dykes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Kade Dykes, Tuku Hau Tapuha, William Kennedy and Teig Wilton.

With the arrival of Addin Fonua-Blake and a payrise to Nicho Hynes, it is extremely likely that several of the players above will find themselves elsewhere and away from the Shire the following season.