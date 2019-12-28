Parramatta Eels star winger Maika Sivo has been charged with “indecent annoyance” while on holidays in Fiji.
Sivo will face court on Monday after the alleged incident in a Nadi hotel where he was visiting family.
Sivo’s club is aware of the incident and has informed the NRL integrity unit.
Read the full club statement below:
“The Parramatta Eels can confirm that earlier today Maika Sivo was charged with indecent annoyance relating to an alleged incident at a Nadi Hotel in Fiji where he is visiting family.
“He is due to appear in court on Monday in Fiji.
“The Club takes these incidents seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely.
“As with any legal matter, it is important that we follow due process, and the Club will review all information available regarding the alleged incident.
“We are currently providing support to Maika and his family.
“The Club has informed the NRL integrity unit and will be making no further comment at this time.”
The grim groper drank to much and tried to get his hands on her footballs to score.
With this current form I would suggest Maika Sivo has BL0WN his chance to become back to back top try scorer in the NRL.
Club telling the real story….?
Big difference between indecent assault and indecent annoyance.
26yr old woman involved.
Still in custody.
Bloody fool. I loved watching this bloke rip and tear in 2019 . I rate him the 2nd best winger in the NRL.
Off topic but here is Rothfield’s 2020 ladder from today’s Telegraph.
1. Roosters
2 .Raiders
3. Sea Eagles
4. Broncos
5. Cowboys
6. Sharks
7. Eels
8. Storm
9. Rabbitohs
10 . Panthers
11. Dragons
12 . Knights
13. Wests Tigers
14 . Bulldogs
15 . Warriors
16 . Titans
Off topic but this is my ladder
1. Raiders
2. Parra
3. Brisbane
4. Roosters
5. Manly
6. Melbourne
7. Cronulla
8. Souths
9. Canterbury
10. Cowboys
11. Newcastle
12. Wests
13. Warriors
14. Penrith
15. Gold Coast
16. Saints
I can’t see the Dragons getting the spoon though.
Indecent annoyance?? What even is that?
This should be easy to fix – Eels just need to get some flunky on a plane to Fiji with $30K and get him out of there.
Oh, and put a contract extension in front of him to sign while they’re at it.
Lane, Souths scrapping in at 8? Righto. You’re one of those fans. We will do better than 8 mate. You’ll see. Have some faith in your team.
oh look, screamer and the doormat bagging another club for player behaviour.
Do you think what Sivo did is as bad as dragging your girlfriend to the ground by her hair while she’s holding a baby ??
Or is it as bad as stabbing someone in the back at a church function … or stealing money from the staff at Diggers ?
mwse, they may have the least supporters but they’re definitely the dumbest.
Rabbitoh17 we need forwards, no forwards no comp. Arrow is only half the player Sam was, who have we got to replace the giant George and the tireless John Sutton?? Nobody.
7
8th with this team 7th at best but probably 10th when injuries arrive.
People need to wait and see what he did.
In Fiji indecent annoyance can be as simple as swearing at a woman in public.
If it was of a sexual nature he would have been charged with indecent assault.
If he has sworn at someone and gets suspended by the NRL questions need to be asked considering Fafita got away with actual assault.
This is the kind of thing that cost us Radradra and that ended up being a false accusation.
If Sivo has done a Brett Stewart then throw the book at him.
@Angry
Manly are proven 5 year cheats but some of there fans are lifetime losers.
Yeah your right angryeagle aka mychookmycar, how about Big Pappy and the cocain corridor crapping crowers.
When Sivo said he wants to be like parras other winger, I didn’t think this is what he meant.
As for Rothfield he is a clueless gimp.
Parra has improved their roster and he has us finishing 2 spots lower at 7th. I notice he has elevated his sharks above us to.
This guy wouldn’t have a clue.
Our squad has improved and we are definitely a top 4 side where as the sharks roster hasn’t improved. I would even say their roster has gone backwards with the loss of Gallen. Sharks don’t have a top 8 roster and I have them finishing 11th.
Naveenisgod and angryeagle and mychookmycar talking to himself.
Loser💩
Ahhh welcome back TheAngryAnt/Naven/mychook. Good to see you’ve finally come out of your bedroom after topping yourself off, you sack slapper. Keep talking to yourself you loser. You are an utter disgrace to us Roosters supporters pretending you are a manly fan you faker! Do you fake it when you top off as well? HAHAHAHA
Things are pretty dark when your teams fellow fans hate you, mychookmycar
He’s been charged with 1 count of indecent assault…. not annoyance.
He won’t play in 2020.
Buzz knows this and that’s why he’s ranked Parra so low on the ladder. Buzz is wise.
Lane, have faith young fan. Bennett is t stupid. He’s done this for a long time. They have a plan. Just wait until January.
Rabbits peaked last year and won’t make the 8 without Burgess. Overpaid for Arrow.
Digging a big hole with their halves who are no longer rep level but paid as though they are.
Troubling times ahead for the Bunnies.
We don’t need this.
Kev, if he’s found guilty he’ll get suspended, end of story. IF he’s found guilty, no matter what he did, the NRL has sufficient evidence to take action, and they will.
Fifita wasn’t even charged, let alone convicted of anything. Forget why, for the NRL to take action they would have to compile sufficient evidence, and allow him a defence. They spent several weeks investigating it and determined they didn’t have sufficient evidence to suspend him. I don’t think they were happy about that either, but that’s just my reading of it.
Walker was found not guilty etc.
I think you, and many others, need to see things from the NRL’s perspective. NOT starting from a “they are biased”, but rather what, very specifically, do they have to work with.
Hopefully nothing to serious Sivo is great to watch and is essential to the Eels attack. On eels I think Leleisiuao made a mistake going to Eels bloke reminds me of Utai spewing he left the Titans thought we would’ve seen more of him by now.
Buzz is an absolute Dip💩
@eelsalmighty I have had this argument before with you regarding Fafita and the fact there was plenty of evidence including video footage of the assault. Not going to repeat it all again for your sake.
As for being bias I am pretty sure I said if he is guilty then throw the book at him.
Maybe you should read what people actually type.
Kev, I did, and I know it’s only part of the post/somewhat out of context even but, “If he has sworn at someone and gets suspended by the NRL questions need to be asked considering Fafita got away with actual assault.” makes me think you don’t see the whole picture, at least not from a legal/professional perspective.
As per my comment above, the NRL can only work with what they’ve got. You seem to have made up your mind on Fifita, as 1 example, from your comment, “got away with”, yet no charges were laid and the NRL didn’t suspend him.
@naveenisthedoormatinreddit
thedoormat is the biggest loser 2019, followed closely by screamer, the complicit puppy and the 2 souffs cry babies
get over it boys, you got 4th while the club you slagged off at all year won the trophy.. AGAIN !!!!
😏😄😄
Haha. It’s really getting to you isnt it mychookmycar aka nazeemisdog aka angryeagle aka panthers3 aka wormald aka …etc.
You all have the same domain address.
You all are 1 person.
Loser💩
At least he didnt poopoo in the hallway!!!
Far out! I didnt realise mychook/angryant had so many nics. He really is a bigger nutsack than I originally gave him credit for. You’re an embarrassment to the rooster race. Get off this site moron.
Team effort boys, Sam ain’t the team. They will do fine. Relax..
screamingeagle, what team does he, or she, follow?
Theres no way Sivo will be suspended. The Fiji government and NRL will make sure of that.
#Panthers18. His original name was mychookmycar.
His is a rooster fan with a disturbing hatred for Manly.
He is not real bright though.
Screaming, what’s the difference between a “disturbing hatred for Manly.” and the “normal hatred for Manly” that most of us have?
Haha. The normal hatred is mostly healthy banter between fans.
But when one person creates many usernames from different fans from different clubs over different forums to pile the hate on manly, it becomes disturbing.
Well parra fans, I think Parra will do a carbon copy of which Brisbane did in Bali with Fifita.
Not only did they pay the victim 30k Aussie dollars but 30k to the corrupt police force in those backward countries to destroy all the evidence as well.
Sivo will be playing pre season. No problems. Broncos set the standard and clubs only have to follow the blue print.
Off topic but I think these are the biggest imposters on this site.
🥇1. Pansy Penso/TwentyOne
🥈2. EastOfParkes
🥉3. Chalky
You forgot Phoenix who is a complete paranoid magic mushroom muncher in the true sense of a skyhigh tripper. Keep off the Angel Trumpets Phoenix.
Hey Adam. What about Toady. Must get equal 🥈
Thanks, screamingeagle.
Kev, I agree about Rothfield, in my opinion the worst journalist in rugby league.
I don’t agree about Stewart. The jury took less than 30 minutes to find him not guilty, so it doesn’t take much to work out how weak the case against him was – makes you wonder why he was charged at all. Stewart is not alone in this- SKD and Ben Teo also we’re in the same boat, so I’ll hold off jumping to conclusions about Sivo.
Kev & Eels.
I think that they should suspend Sivo . At least for the next season, until the NRL/ courts gets to the bottom of the matter. Make Parramatta pay him for the whole season & be one player less from their squad. Just the same as for the other clubs.
Not really. It doesn’t sound that serious. Just be facetious .
No reply required to any name from the ‘WoodStack’ .
I must have hit a real nerve there Brennan/Wood-duck!!!!
Let the truth set you free sweetheart.
P.S. I have no issue with penso, chalky, EastOfDivide – all long time posters that actually provide value on ZT. Unlike the 1,000 aliases of Wood-duck – the brainless stain that just wont go away !!
14 out of 42 comments talking about the actual published story . I forget what it was originally about something about Sivo being a loser with multiple accounts ?
EastOfDivide, “actually provide value on ZT.”?
If it wasn’t bad enough that his club offloads it’s trouble makers to Parra, he follows it up with, “Make Parramatta pay him for the whole season & be one player less from their squad.”
Kidding, of course.
LOL…. Looks like this Wood-duck character has really hit a nerve of EastOfDivide and that Phoenix tripper.
@brissybunny LOL “something about Sivo being a loser with multiple accounts ?” that’s funny.
You’ve got be able to have some fun Ropable
Oh No..
Wait until you hear what the other Fijian RCG has done Eels. Not really!
However, the Panthers have a good 5/8th ,centre worth looking at Parra. I think his name is May?
The off season ihas been entertaining in recent years. Although this off season has been fairly quiet , compared to the last one.
Have a Happy New Year everyone. Let’s hope it’s a year with clear air , lots of rain , green grass & no fires.