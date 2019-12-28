Parramatta Eels star winger Maika Sivo has been charged with “indecent annoyance” while on holidays in Fiji.

Sivo will face court on Monday after the alleged incident in a Nadi hotel where he was visiting family.

Sivo’s club is aware of the incident and has informed the NRL integrity unit.

Read the full club statement below:

“The Parramatta Eels can confirm that earlier today Maika Sivo was charged with indecent annoyance relating to an alleged incident at a Nadi Hotel in Fiji where he is visiting family.

“He is due to appear in court on Monday in Fiji.

“The Club takes these incidents seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely.

“As with any legal matter, it is important that we follow due process, and the Club will review all information available regarding the alleged incident.

“We are currently providing support to Maika and his family.

“The Club has informed the NRL integrity unit and will be making no further comment at this time.”