The Parramatta Eels have provided an official update on four injured players ahead of their Round 16 bye this weekend.

The club has confirmed that second-rower Kelma Tuilagi will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after sustaining a thumb injury against the Roosters and will require surgery.

Due to the injury, he will no longer contest his four-match suspension at the NRL Judiciary as he will serve the suspension while injured.

Although he missed out on selection for the second game of the 2024 State of Origin series, the club has yet to provide an estimated return date for J'maine Hopgood.

The Queensland representative is "currently being monitored and treated for a lower back injury".

"His progress will be monitored over the coming days before a course of action is finalised," a club statement read.

Parramatta also confirmed that centre Baily Simonsson has undergone successful surgery on an ACL injury, while winger Maika Sivo (hamstring) is expected to return for their next match in Round 17.

