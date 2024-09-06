Parramatta Eels head coach Trent Barrett has provided an update on the condition of the injured duo of five-eighth Dylan Browna and centre Will Penisini.

Playing in their final match of the season against the Wests Tigers on Friday night, there are fears that Brown has sustained a suspected ACL injury.

This could mean he misses not only the 2024 Pacific Championships with the New Zealand Kiwis but also the start of next season.

If scans are to confirm the worst, Brown could spend up to nine months on the sidelines as the club rebuild under the guidance of new head coach Jason Ryles.

"They think it might be an ACL but we are hoping not. He is a tough kid and he doesn't come off," Barrett said.

"We are a bit concerned, so fingers crossed for Dylan because he has been terrific for us. He is a great young player and a great bloke."

Dylan Brown will go for scans on what the Eels think could be an ACL injury. Best case hope more PCL/meniscus with flexed knee into ground + rotation rather than non-contact last step. But hands on tests from medical staff very accurate in these cases. Fingers crossed for him. pic.twitter.com/GcEEQZRZOB — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 6, 2024

Centre Will Penisini also left the field on Friday night, but Barrett confirmed that he has been cleared of any serious injury with thoughts that he may have sustained an MCL injury rather than an ACL.

Eels halfback Daejarn Asi was the left player to exit the field of play but it was due to failing a HIA rather than sustaining an injury.

In his final press-conference as interim coach of the Parramatta Eels, Barrett revealed that forward Kelma Tuilagi played the match with a broken hand and fullback Clinton Gutherson suffered broken ribs and a quad injury, three weeks ago.

"Kelma played tonight with a broken hand, Gutho has got three broken ribs and a torn quad, and he has carried that for three weeks," he said.

"It's a credit to him and that's why he is captain. A lot of people don't see that and if the club didn't mean enough to them, they would have turned it up and not played."