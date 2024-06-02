Parramatta Eels outside back Bailey Simonsson could reportedly end up missing the remainder of the season as he faces surgery on an ACL injury.

The outside back was key to the club's success on Thursday evening, as they recorded their first win following the sacking of former coach Brad Arthur.

While he finished the match against the Cronulla Sharks last Thursday, The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that Simonsson picked up a partial tear of his ACL and is now facing a season-ending surgery to repair the injury.

The publication reported that he will meet with club medical staff on Monday to determine the next step in the process and if he requires surgery or not.

Unfortunately, the news for Simonsson comes at a terrible time as he is playing for his future at the club due to being off-contract at the end of the season.

Last week, reports emerged that his management will meet with the North Queensland Cowboys' management in the coming weeks to discuss a deal.

However, it is understood the Cowboys may not be the only club chasing him, with the St George Illawarra Dragons - who missed the services of Sunia Turuva to the Wests Tigers - and Sydney Roosters also showing interest.

Thus creating a four-club race for his signature.

Although Simonsson revealed that he'd prefer to stay at Parramatta.

“I love being at Parra. I've enjoyed my time here so I'd like to stay here. Those things aren't always in your control, so we've got to see what happens,” Simonsson told The Daily Telegraph.