The Parramatta Eels have reportedly called off a potential pursuit of English Super League prop Paul Vaughan.

The 33-year-old, who formerly played for the Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs across a 205-game NRL career, has been with the Warrington Wolves in the Super League snice the start of 2023.

While his time in the NRL came to an end with controversy after he was sacked by the Dragons over breaches of the COVID policy that was in place at the time.

He shifted to the Bulldogs in 2022 but then found himself in hot water with the club for speaking to the media despite being given instructions not to.

That was his departure for Warrington, where he has remained over the last two years, playing in the Challenge Cup final this year, and helping his side through to the semi-final of the Super League.

A report over the weekend in English publication Rugby League Live however suggested Vaughan was set to be on the move to the Parramatta Eels for 2025.

It was reported that the forward's management were seeking the move back to Australia with job security a key element - Vaughan is off-contract with Warrington at the end of 2025, and while it's understood the club are not opposed to extending the 33-year-old's contract, they won't delve into contract discussions yet.

But new reports from both Wide World of Sports' The Mole, and News Corp's David Riccio have revealed that both the Wolves and Eels have shut down any talks of an immediate move for Vaughan.

BREAKING:@WarringtonRLFC have denied reports that @TheParraEels have asked them to release star forward Paul Vaughan. "It's not right" Wolves just told Moley. — The Mole (@9_Moley) November 10, 2024

Put a line through it. There’s zero interest from @TheParraEels in signing Paul Vaughan. — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) November 10, 2024

The potential move for Vaughan from the west of Sydney comes as Jason Ryles begins his rebuild of the club, which has already seen key experience depart. Prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard - who is yet to be replaced - has joined the Gold Coast Titans on a long-term deal, while fullback Clint Gutherson has joined the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Vaughan may have been viewed as the potential replacement for Campbell-Gillard on a far lower salary had the move gone ahead, but it now appears unlikely to be the case.