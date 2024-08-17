Parramatta Eels forward Wiremu Greig and New Zealand Warriors playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita are among five players charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) from the two matches on Friday evening.

Sin-binned for a high tackle on Connor Watson - ruling the utility out of the game, and next week - Greig has been charged with a Grade 3 Careless High Tackle and is facing two weeks on the sidelines.

This will be increased to three matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty. Teammate Clinton Gutherson has also been charged but only faces a fine of $750-1000 for Dangerous Contact on James Tedesco.

New Zealand Warriors playmaker Harris-Tavita could also spend two weeks on the sidelines after being charged with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle on Nathan Brown, but will only face a $3000 fine if he accepts an early guilty plea.

Other charges from yesterday's matches include Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) - Grade 1 Dangerous Contact - and Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters) - Grade 1 Dangerous Contact.

The two players face fines of $1800-2500 depending if they decide to contest the charge or take the early guilty plea.