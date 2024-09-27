The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the arrival of South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Dean Hawkins ahead of the 2025 NRL season.
Signed to be the primary back-up to Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses, Hawkins has inked a two-year contract with the club, keeping him there until the end of the 2026 NRL season.
It also comes after he was heavily linked with a move to the Gold Coast Titans to play under Des Hasler.
Educated at Champagnat Catholic College in Pagewood, Hawkins enters the Eels roster, having made 14 first-grade appearances, debuting in Round 5 of the 2021 season against the Brisbane Broncos.
Called into the Rabbitohs team to replace Lachlan Ilias, Hawkins cemented the No.7 jersey before an unfortunate quad injury saw him sidelined for a large chunk of the season.
Considered one of the best backup playmakers, he helped guide the Rabbitohs to the 2023 NSW Cup title and subsequently earned the 2023 NSW Cup Player of the Year award.
“Dean is a talented player who adds depth to our backline. We look forward to welcoming him to our Club in a few weeks to commence pre-season training with our NRL squad," Parramatta Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.
Eels Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Isaiah Iongi
2. Zac Lomax
3. Will Penisini
4. Bailey Simonsson
5. Maika Sivo
6. Dylan Brown
7. Mitchell Moses
8. Joe Ofahengaue
9. Brendan Hands
10. Junior Paulo
11. Shaun Lane
12. Bryce Cartwright
13. J'maine Hopgood
Interchange
14. Clint Gutherson
15. Ryan Matterson
16. Kelma Tuilagi
17. Luca Moretti
Rest of squad
18. Matt Doorey
19. Haze Dunster
20. Toni Mataele
21. Sean Russell
22. Wiremu Greig
23. Sam Tuivaiti
24. Joey Lussick
25. Dean Hawkins
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
2025 development list
1. Charlie Guymer
2. Saxon Pryke
3. Richard Penisini