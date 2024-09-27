The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the arrival of South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Dean Hawkins ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Signed to be the primary back-up to Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses, Hawkins has inked a two-year contract with the club, keeping him there until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

It also comes after he was heavily linked with a move to the Gold Coast Titans to play under Des Hasler.

Educated at Champagnat Catholic College in Pagewood, Hawkins enters the Eels roster, having made 14 first-grade appearances, debuting in Round 5 of the 2021 season against the Brisbane Broncos.

Called into the Rabbitohs team to replace Lachlan Ilias, Hawkins cemented the No.7 jersey before an unfortunate quad injury saw him sidelined for a large chunk of the season.

Considered one of the best backup playmakers, he helped guide the Rabbitohs to the 2023 NSW Cup title and subsequently earned the 2023 NSW Cup Player of the Year award.

“Dean is a talented player who adds depth to our backline. We look forward to welcoming him to our Club in a few weeks to commence pre-season training with our NRL squad," Parramatta Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.

Eels Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. Zac Lomax

3. Will Penisini

4. Bailey Simonsson

5. Maika Sivo

6. Dylan Brown

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Joe Ofahengaue

9. Brendan Hands

10. Junior Paulo

11. Shaun Lane

12. Bryce Cartwright

13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange

14. Clint Gutherson

15. Ryan Matterson

16. Kelma Tuilagi

17. Luca Moretti

Rest of squad

18. Matt Doorey

19. Haze Dunster

20. Toni Mataele

21. Sean Russell

22. Wiremu Greig

23. Sam Tuivaiti

24. Joey Lussick

25. Dean Hawkins

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Charlie Guymer

2. Saxon Pryke

3. Richard Penisini