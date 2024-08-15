Parramatta Eels outside back Bailey Simonsson has confirmed he will be going nowhere, re-signing until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Originally due to be off-contract at the end of this season, the ex-Canberra Raider has been an important cog in Parramatta's machine despite only managing ten appearances due to injury this campaign.

Joining Parramatta from the Raiders at the start of 2022, he has managed 50 games in total for the club, scoring 16 tries and being a presence at both ends of the park.

The long-term contract is a piece of good news for the club in the fact of a string of recent departures, with Matt Arthur and Blaize Talagi allowed to exit at the end of the season, while Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson could also head for the exit.

Simonsson described his decision to remain at the Eels as an 'easy' one.

"I love this Club and everybody involved in it. I feel at home here, so it was an easy decision for me to stay and work towards where I want to be and where the Club deserves to be," Simonsson said in a statement confirming his re-signing.

"I'm very grateful to the Club for sticking by me through my injury and I'm keen to give back to them and our fans with my performances over the next three years."

The Eels are desperate for depth in the outside backs, and general manager of football Mark O'Neill described Simonsson as a big part of the club's future.

“Bailey is a big part of our future and we are delighted he has extended his time with the Eels," O'Neill said.

“Not only is he a valued member of the team, he has also been one of our most consistent and reliable players since he debuted for the club in 2022. He is approaching 100 NRL games and we look forward to seeing him back on the field when he recovers from his injury next season.”

The Eels have already picked up Zac Lomax for 2025, with decisions to be made on the contract front for Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini and Morgan Harper, as well as forwards Makahesi Makatoa and Ofahiki Ogden.

The likes of Haze Dunster, Clint Gutherson, Will Penisini and Sean Russell have confirmed deals into 2025 with the future of Maika Sivo (contracted) up in the air to join Simonsson and Lomax at the club in filling the back five jerseys for new coach Jason Ryles.