The St George Illawarra Dragons have recruited the services of one of the best juniors at the ASSRL National Championship Under 18s tournament.

A powerful winger from Ipswich State High School, Saifiti Junior Saifiti will move to Wollongong on a three-year contract until the end of 2027 and will join the Dragons NRL squad, per News Corp.

His move to the club will see him play in the Jersey Flegg Cup team and he becomes the latest player from Ipswich State to sign with the club following in the footsteps of Brandon Tikinau, Loko Pasifiki Tonga and Tyler Peckham-Harris.

Aiming to make his NRL debut in the coming seasons, he is set to contend with the likes of Sione Finau, Christian Tuipulotu, Mikaele Ravalawa and the Feagai brothers - Mat and Max - in the future.

Shane Flanagan has only made one other signing for next season in hooker Damien Cook while eight players remain off-contract at the end of 2024.

Headlined by Tom Eisenhuth and Ben Murdoch-Masila, the off-contract list also includes Josh Coric, Max Feagai, Jesse Marschke, Connor Muhleisen, Jackson Shereb and Alec Tuitavake.