St George Illawarra are remaining adamant Jason Saab will be a Dragons player in 2021, despite the 20-year-old’s request to move to Manly, per The Daily Telegraph.

Anthony Griffin met with Saab’s manager Mario Tartak this week, with the Dragons coach making it clear the winger will play out the remaining two years of his contract.

Saab requested a move to Manly prior to Griffin’s arrival, with the youngster planning on beginning pre-season training with the Sea Eagles by next week.

The Dragons are standing firm on Saab’s contract, with the club only budging on a move if a trade deal can be agreed upon.

Saab is eyeing a move away from Wollongong as he struggles with the long commute from western Sydney, where he resides in his family home.

It is also believed that Saab would be on a greater deal with the Sea Eagles, leaving the Dragons wanting something in return if they are to let their rising star depart.

The Dragons are understood to be open to moving Saab to any rival club that would satisfy a trade deal, with the club not specifically keen on trading for another outside back to replace their young gun.