The Dragons have announced their first signing of the NRLW 2023 season, signing former premiership winner Bobbi Law for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old has played 13 games in the NRLW with stints at both the Sydney Roosters (2019-20) and Newcastle Knights (2021-22).

This included playing in the Knights' 32-12 victory in the NRLW Grand Final last season against the Parramatta Eels.

The Indigenous All Stars representative will not only add skill and versatility to the side but also a ton of experience.

Primarily a centre, Law can also play as a winger and five-eighth.

"My journey started in 2019 for CRL Newcastle and was selected in the NRLW Sydney Roosters and Prime Ministers XIII sides that same year," Law said, when she signed with the Knights.

"In 2020, I was selected for the Indigenous All Stars team and was selected again for the Roosters, but unfortunately, I did my ACL that year."