The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed they have locked down the services of one of their most impressive young forwards to a new deal.

Already signed for the next two seasons, Loko Pasifiki Tonga has agreed to a one-year extension keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Upgraded to the Top 30 roster for this season, he is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign, which saw him win the SG Ball Cup premiership with the St George Dragons, represent the U19s NSW Blues and finish the year in the NSW Cup competition.

A smokey to be handed a debut for the club's opening match of the season, he is an Australian Schoolboy and stands at a formidable 194cm and 122kg which saw him draw comparisons to Brisbane Broncos front-rower Payne Haas.

"We're really excited to have locked Loko down for two more years," Dragons Head Coach Shane Flanagan said.

"He's big and mobile but he also does all the little things well. He's got a good attitude; he trains hard and he's a very focused individual. 2025 will be a big year for him."