The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly signed rugby sevens star Nathan Lawson on a two-year deal.

Lawson is the Australian Rugby Sevens player of the year, having claimed the award at the Rugby Australia Awards recently.

The Roar's Christy Doran is now reporting however that he will be the next player from the short form of the 15-man game to make the switch to rugby league.

It's understood he has signed a two-year deal with the joint-venture NRL club and will link up with the Dragons as the club get their 2025 pre-season underway before playing with the club throughout 2025 and 2026.

No confirmation has been made by the club yet, however. Lawson plays across multiple positions in the forward pack in rugby union and could be expected to do so the same once he arrives in the NRL, although it's unclear exactly how he will fit in at this stage.

The best recent example of rugby sevens players excelleng in the NRL comes out of the Melbourne Storm's system, where Will Warbrick - a former New Zealand Olympic Games Rugby Sevens player - has cracked a permanent spot in Craig Bellamy's side over the last two seasons and played in the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

Mark Nawaqanitawase is also set to make the switch to the NRL with the Sydney Roosters for the 2025 season after representing Australia at the 2024 Olympics in the seven-man game, although he has also played plenty in the 15-man version of the sport.

At Rugby Sevens level, Lawson has been part of 21 competitions for the Australian side, and played at the 2020 Olympics, the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup, and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

His move to the Dragons represents the latest blow for Rugby Australia, which, despite signing Joseph Suaalii from the Roosters for the coming years, have lost more talent than they have gained despite previously promising a major raid on rugby league in the lead-up to the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour, and the home World Cup to follow.