St George Illawarra duo Josh McGuire and Tyrell Fuimaono are set to miss the next five weeks of action after being handed bans by the NRL Judiciary, while teammates Tariq Sims and Mikaele Ravalawa are also facing suspensions.

McGuire is facing a ban between 5-7 weeks for a dangerous hip-drop tackle on NSW winger Josh Addo-Carr in his side’s loss to the Storm on Sunday.

The Dragons forward will also receive a fine between $2,600-$3,450 due to his prior indiscretions for his careless high tackle on Storm back Justin Olam.

Fuimaono will miss 5-6 weeks depending on an early guilty plea for his high shot hit on Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Ravalawa is facing 2-3 weeks on the sidelines for his grade one shoulder charge, while Sims will miss the one game should he take an early guilty plea for his grade two dangerous contact incident involving Storm hooker Tyson Smoothy.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast duo Tyrone Peachey and Herman Ese’ese are also facing multiple weeks on the sidelines for separate incidents.

Peachey is facing a fortnight on the sidelines for his crusher tackle on Liam Martin during his side’s defeat to Penrith.

Ese’ese was sent off during the match for his hit on Panthers winger Brian To’o and is set to miss 3-4 matches depending on an early guilty plea.