The St George Illawarra Dragons have provided an official update on six injured players as they prepare for their Christmas break after beginning their pre-season training over a month ago.

The list of players they have issued an update on includes Valentine Holmes (broken fibula), Tyrell Sloan (foot), Lachlan Ilias (fractured tibia), Viliami Fifita (Lisfranc), Lyhkan King-Togia (jaw) and Ben Murdoch-Masila (Lisfranc).

On the comeback trail from injury, Holmes, Ilias, King-Togia and Sloan are all set to be back in time for the NRL Pre-Season Challenge and will be available for selection for the opening round if nothing different happens until then.

While there has been no estimated return timeline given for Fifita and Murdoch-Masila, the duo are "recovering well" and progressing as planned after undergoing surgery for a Lisfranc (foot) injury.

Dragons Injury List

Ben Murdoch-Masila - Lisfranc (Estimated Return: TBA)

Lachlan Ilias - fractured tibia (Estimated Return: Pre-Season Trials)

Lykhan King-Togia - fractured jaw (Estimated Return: Pre-Season Trials)

Tyrell Sloan - bone stress in foot (Estimated Return: Pre-Season Trials)

Valentine Holmes - broken fibula (Estimated Return: Pre-Season Trials)

Viliami Fifita - Lisfranc (Estimated Return: TBA)