The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly retained the services of a veteran forward for the 2025 NRL season after confirming the departures of nine players.

Given a second chance in the NRL by Shane Flanagan after departing the Melbourne Storm, Tom Eisenhuth has been extremely impressive this season and has been a key member of the club's forward pack.

Beginning his NRL career in 2012 with the Penrith Panthers, he would only manage one first-grade game before spending the next five seasons with the Panthers NSW Cup side. In the middle of 2018, he would sign with the Melbourne Storm on a lifeline.

Playing the remainder of 2018 with the Sunshine Coast Falcons - Melbourne's affiliate club at the time - he made his club debut in Round 1 of 2019.

This saw him wait 2398 days between his first and second game in the NRL.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Eisenhuth has signed a one-year contract to remain at the Dragons as the club attempts to reach the finals after just missing out on the top-eight this season.

The extension granted to Eisenhuth means the Dragons will only have one more spot remaining on their Top 30 for next season.

It also comes after they confirmed the departures of nine players: Jack Bird (Tigers), Savelio Tamale (Raiders), Zac Lomax (Eels), Alec Tuitavake, Dan Russell, Fa'amanu Brown, Jackson Shereb, Jesse Marschke and Max Feagai.

This leaves fellow forward Ben Murdoch-Masila as the only remaining player who is uncontracted beyond his season but has yet to sign a new deal with the team.

Dragons Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Tyrell Sloan

2. Christian Tuipulotu

3. Moses Suli

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Corey Allan

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Ben Hunt

8. Blake Lawrie

9. Damien Cook

10. Francis Molo

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Luciano Leilua

13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

Interchange

14. Jacob Liddle

15. Jack de Belin

16. Hame Sele

17. Tom Eisenhuth (reported)

Rest of squad

18. Ryan Couchman

19. Viliami Fifita

20. Sione Finau

21. Jacob Halangahu

22. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

23. Dylan Egan

24. Mikaele Ravalawa

25. Sione Finau

26. Hamish Stewart

27. Michael Molo

28. Mathew Feagai

29. Toby Couchman

30. No player signed.