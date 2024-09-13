The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly retained the services of a veteran forward for the 2025 NRL season after confirming the departures of nine players.
Given a second chance in the NRL by Shane Flanagan after departing the Melbourne Storm, Tom Eisenhuth has been extremely impressive this season and has been a key member of the club's forward pack.
Beginning his NRL career in 2012 with the Penrith Panthers, he would only manage one first-grade game before spending the next five seasons with the Panthers NSW Cup side. In the middle of 2018, he would sign with the Melbourne Storm on a lifeline.
Playing the remainder of 2018 with the Sunshine Coast Falcons - Melbourne's affiliate club at the time - he made his club debut in Round 1 of 2019.
This saw him wait 2398 days between his first and second game in the NRL.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Eisenhuth has signed a one-year contract to remain at the Dragons as the club attempts to reach the finals after just missing out on the top-eight this season.
The extension granted to Eisenhuth means the Dragons will only have one more spot remaining on their Top 30 for next season.
It also comes after they confirmed the departures of nine players: Jack Bird (Tigers), Savelio Tamale (Raiders), Zac Lomax (Eels), Alec Tuitavake, Dan Russell, Fa'amanu Brown, Jackson Shereb, Jesse Marschke and Max Feagai.
This leaves fellow forward Ben Murdoch-Masila as the only remaining player who is uncontracted beyond his season but has yet to sign a new deal with the team.
Dragons Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Christian Tuipulotu
3. Moses Suli
4. Valentine Holmes
5. Corey Allan
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt
8. Blake Lawrie
9. Damien Cook
10. Francis Molo
11. Jaydn Su'A
12. Luciano Leilua
13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
Interchange
14. Jacob Liddle
15. Jack de Belin
16. Hame Sele
17. Tom Eisenhuth (reported)
Rest of squad
18. Ryan Couchman
19. Viliami Fifita
20. Sione Finau
21. Jacob Halangahu
22. Loko Pasifiki Tonga
23. Dylan Egan
24. Mikaele Ravalawa
25. Sione Finau
26. Hamish Stewart
27. Michael Molo
28. Mathew Feagai
29. Toby Couchman
30. No player signed.