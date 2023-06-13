The St George Illawarra Dragons will reportedly appoint Shane Flanagan as their next head coach.

The Dragons have been locked in negotiations with potential options to replace Anthony Griffin for much of the year, after it became clear the beseiged former boss wouldn't be remaining in his position for the 2024 campaign.

Griffin had been asked to reapply for his role at one stage, before eventually being sacked on the back of six straight losses.

The Dragons have since ramped up their search for a replacement, with Jason Ryles believed to have been close to signing with the club before getting cold feet and leaving the joint-venture at the alter.

Ryles reportedly opted out over the board not guaranteeing control over the football department, despite a four-year deal that had been proposed.

Instead, Flanagan will now swoop in to take over the reins at the Dragons, beating out Ben Hornby and Dean Young for the role according to News Corp.

Hornby, an assistant coach at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Young, at the North Queensland Cowboys in the same role, are both former players of the club and were always rated by Wayne Bennett - the Dragons' last premiership coach - as future head coaches.

Despite that, the duo have been overlooked in favour of the experience Flanagan will bring to the Red V, who have played just two finals series since Bennett left at the end of 2011.

A premiership-winning coach, Flanagan was at one point banned from coaching following indiscretions at the Cronulla Sharks - those same problems were believed to have split the Dragons' board, who need to be unanimous on coaching appointments.

Ultimately, the publication reports that a Tuesday morning meeting tipped the remaining board members in favour of Flanagan, who confirmed on 2GB Radio on Monday evening that he wanted the Dragons job.

The Dragons and Flanagan still reportedly need to negotiate the finer points of the deal, however, Flanagan will receive his release with the blessing of the Manly Sea Eagles, where he is currently employed on a three-year deal as an assistant coach.

No timeline has been set for the announcement, with it to be Flanagan's third stint at the Dragons following previous time spent as an assistant coach and then recruitment consultant.