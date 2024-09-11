At least five NRL teams, including the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons, are reportedly interested in securing one of the best front-rowers of the 2024 QLD Cup season.

An Australian Schoolboys representative, Cooper Jenkins has become one of the most in-demand forwards on the market after a sensational season in the QLD Cup for the North Devils that has seen him score six tries, make 288 tackles and average 95 running metres per game - 1622 total running metres.

Standing at an impressive 193cm and 110kg, the 23-year-old is looking to progress from the reserve-grade competition and earn a contract with an NRL team for next season.

According to The Courier Mail, Jenkins has attracted the interest of five teams, including the Eels and Dragons, for the 2025 NRL season.

The interest in Jenkins comes after he impressed in the QLD Cup and began the year training with the Dolphins NRL squad in the pre-season. Before this he spent three years coming through the Newcastle Knights pathways system.

“I'm having a lot of clubs ringing me about Cooper because of his speed and power and the stats he is throwing up,” his manager Gavin Orr told the publication.

“I have spoken to Parramatta and the Dragons about him. Cooper has had four or five offers to do affiliate programs, 16 weeks with an NRL club, but I think he's good enough for a full-time contract.

“Cooper is a fast middle with a great attitude ... I would be surprised if he doesn't play NRL regularly next year.”