The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the departures of nine players during their club awards night after playing their final match of the 2024 NRL season against the Canberra Raiders last weekend.

While it was already confirmed that Jack Bird (Wests Tigers), Savelio Tamale (Canberra Raiders) and Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels) would be departing the team at the end of the season, the Dragons have now revealed that six others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Alec Tuitavake, Dan Russell, Fa'amanu Brown, Jackson Shereb, Jesse Marschke and Max Feagai.

Brown and Marschke are the most surprising departures out of the six.

Joining the club in the middle of the season after an eight-game stint in the Super League, Brown managed six NRL matches this season and has previously had stints with the Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights.

The departure of Marschke is also somewhat surprising considering he was seen as the perfect halves back-up for Kyle Flanagan and Ben Hunt but has seemingly been overtaken by Lyhkan King-Togia.

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrivals of Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) for next season.

It also means the duo of Ben Murdoch-Masila and Tom Eisenhuth have not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has two vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.

Tonight we also say thank you and farewell to a host of departing Dragons 🫶🐉 #RedV pic.twitter.com/GDt58Nt9Vz — St George Illawarra Dragons (@NRL_Dragons) September 10, 2024

Dragons Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Tyrell Sloan

2. Christian Tuipulotu

3. Moses Suli

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Corey Allan

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Ben Hunt

8. Blake Lawrie

9. Damien Cook

10. Francis Molo

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Luciano Leilua

13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

Interchange

14. Jacob Liddle

15. Jack de Belin

16. Hame Sele

17. Toby Couchman

Rest of squad

18. Ryan Couchman

19. Viliami Fifita

20. Sione Finau

21. Jacob Halangahu

22. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

23. Dylan Egan

24. Mikaele Ravalawa

26. Hamish Stewart

27. Michael Molo

28. Mathew Feagai

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 2

2025 development list

1. Corey Ackers