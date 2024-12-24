The St George Illawarra Dragons have officially confirmed the arrival of Australian Rugby Sevens star Nathan Lawson as he becomes the latest player to jump codes to the NRL.

Named the Australian Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, Lawson will be part of the club's development list for the 2025 NRL season but earlier reports indicate that he will also remain on the roster for the following season.

His arrival comes at the same time as coach Shane Flanagan has decided to shake-up his backline by signing Clint Gutherson to play as fullback and Valentine Holmes to play in the centres.

This means he will contend with Tyrell Sloan, Christian Tuipulotu, Mathew Feagai and Sione Finau for the two spots on the wing as he prepares to become the latest Sevens player to make his first-grade debut.

“Nathan is a terrific athlete," Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said.

“He is coming to us at the end of an outstanding season, which he finished off with the Australian Rugby Sevens player of the year award and a spot in the World Rugby Sevens team of the year.

"He's a big, fast, powerful winger with good instincts. He'll adjust to rugby league in no time and, once he does, he'll be a real asset to us.”

Starting his career as a forward in rugby union, he transitioned into a power runner during his time with the Australian Seven team.

He is coming off 21 competitions for the side, including tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup, and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Following in the footsteps of Melbourne Storm duo Will Warbrick and Moses Leo - both transitioned from New Zealand Sevens - his arrival is also the latest blow for Rugby Australia, losing another incredible talent.

