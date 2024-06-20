The St George Illawarra Dragons and Jack Bird have reportedly come to a mutual decision regarding his future at the club.

Returning to the centres this year under Shane Flanagan, Bird has been a key reason for the Dragons turning around their fortunes and sitting just shy of the top eight.

The transition from forwards to backs has also seen him reclaim good form after an inconsistent 2023 season that saw the five-time NSW Blues representative dropped to the NSW Cup for two weeks.

Bird's current contract had a mutual option (both parties discuss the option to activate additions year(s)) for the 2025 season, which has now been activated, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Needing to be triggered before the June 30 deadline, the activation now gives both parties a clear certainty of the ex-NSW Blues player's future.

"Last year was last year. Stuff happens. It was probably a good wake-up call. I want to play first grade, I don't want to play reserve grade,” Bird told NRL.com earlier this season.

"I think I'm a first grader and getting dropped back there ... hopefully this year is going to be a better year for myself and the team, and I think Flanno can bring the best out of me so I don't get dropped again.

“I enjoy being coached by Flanno. It's been refreshing. Me and Flanno get on pretty well, we can chat, we can joke, there's no BS with him.

"You can't stuff around with Flanno, he'll get up you - especially me, he gets up me all the time.”

While he is currently on the casualty ward with a knee injury, it is understood that he is likely to be available for selection as early as next week to face The Dolphins.

At the time of publication, the Dragons have eight players remaining off-contract for next season, headlined by former Blues forward and Papua New Guinea international Jack de Belin.

The list also includes Tom Eisenhuth, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Jesse Marschke, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Savelio Tamale and Alec Tuitavake.