One of the best youngsters coming through The Dolphins' pathways system looks destined to make a surprise switch to a New South Wales club.

Recently representing Queensland at the ASSRL National Championships in Coffs Harbour, Dolphins U19s halfback Zac Herdegen will make the move to join the Newcastle Knights next season, per The Daily Telegraph.

Touted as one of the best junior playmakers coming through the ranks, his accolades included captaining the U17s QLD Country team in 2023 before being selected earlier this year into Queensland's U18s Emerging Squad.

Yet to make the move to Newcastle, the five-eighth has been playing for The Dolphins in the Mal Meninga Cup, having previously played for the Norths Devils, Wynumn Manly Seagulls and Sunshine Coast Falcons.