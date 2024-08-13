The Dolphins have confirmed the re-signing of five-eighth and utility Kodi Nikorima on a new two-year deal.

The new contract will ensure he remains at the Dolphins until at least the end of 2026, with his originaly contract at the club being set to expire at the end of this season.

Nikorima was a foundation player at the Dolphins, joining the side ahead of their first season in the NRL.

He has seen an increasing role across his time at the Dolphins, with the New Zealand-born player making 39 appearances for the Redcliffe-based club to date.

A former Bronco, Warrior and Rabbitoh, Nikorima will rack up his 200th NRL game this weekend, and the new deal ensures he will likely remain in the halves with Isaiya Katoa over the next two seasons.

Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader said the club were pleased to have locked in Nikorima.

"We are very pleased to have secured the services of Kodi for another two years," Reader said in a club statement confirming the news.

"He has been consistently dangerous for us in the halves since joining the Dolphins last year.

“He and Isaiya Katoa have built a nice partnership in the halves.

"With Isaiya already locked in for an extended term, the signing of Kodi gives us great stability in the spine, especially when you note that hooker Jeremy Marshall-King and fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow are all committed to long-term contracts."

Nikroima's new deal ensures the Dolphins head into their first season under the coaching of Kristian Woolf with a locked in spine after halfback Isaiya Katoa (2028) and hooker Jeremy Marshall-King (2028) also re-signed earlier this year, joining fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who is already on contract until the end of 2027.

The club have also moved to re-sign Trai Fuller, who is the back up option in the number one jumper.