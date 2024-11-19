The Dolphins have reportedly signed several players to train and trial contracts as they have one vacant spot left on their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season.
After The Dolphins confirmed their development list for next season and revealed that James Walsh, Kurt Donoghoe and Michael Waqa have been promoted to the Top 30 roster, Kristian Woolf only has one remaining spot on his roster for his maiden season as head coach.
As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, nine players have landed train and trial contracts with The Dolphins, as the club has one spot remaining on their Top 30 roster for next season.
These players are former Canberra Raiders forwards Peter Hola and Tane Kiriona, ex-NRL centre Ethan Quai-Ward, North Sydney Bears halfback Ben Stevanovic, Norths Devils duo Josh Allen and Will Partridge and Central Queensland Capras duo Larson Dale-Doyle and Cooper Marshall.
It is understood that several of the club's junior academy players - Zac Garton, LJ Nonu, Brian Pouniu, Carter Ford, John Finenganofo, and Charlie Dickson - have also landed train and trial deals.
Carter Ford is the son of former NRL star forward and the late Carl Webb, while Brian Pouniu is the younger brother of Joseph Pouniu, whose career tragically ended after he sustained a serious spinal injury.
“There was a lot of intensity and energy, and considering it's the first time they've touched the footy in a few months, there wasn't a whole heap of errors,” assistant coach Rory Kostjasyn said.
“I've been quite impressed with the way they've turned up physically. If they can keep putting good days in, you never know, by round one, hopefully one of those guys is pushing themselves into a debut.”
Dolphins Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2. Jack Bostock
3. Jake Averillo
4. Herbie Farnworth
5. Jamayne Isaako
6. Kodi Nikorima
7. Isaiya Katoa
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Jeremy Marshall-King
10. Thomas Flegler
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Tom Gilbert
13. Max Plath
Interchange
14. Sean O'Sullivan
15. Mark Nicholls
16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
17. Ray Stone
Rest of squad
18. Junior Tupou
19. Oryn Keeley
20. Harrison Graham
21. Kenneath Bromwich
22. Connelly Lemuelu
23. Josh Kerr
24. Trai Fuller
25. Mason Teague
26. Max Feagai
27. Kurt Donoghoe
28. Michael Waqa
29. James Walsh
30. No player signed.
2025 development list
1. Elijah Rasmussen
2. Aublix Tawha
3. Ryan Jackson
4. Lewis Symonds
5. Tevita Naufahu