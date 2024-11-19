The Dolphins have reportedly signed several players to train and trial contracts as they have one vacant spot left on their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season.

After The Dolphins confirmed their development list for next season and revealed that James Walsh, Kurt Donoghoe and Michael Waqa have been promoted to the Top 30 roster, Kristian Woolf only has one remaining spot on his roster for his maiden season as head coach.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, nine players have landed train and trial contracts with The Dolphins, as the club has one spot remaining on their Top 30 roster for next season.

These players are former Canberra Raiders forwards Peter Hola and Tane Kiriona, ex-NRL centre Ethan Quai-Ward, North Sydney Bears halfback Ben Stevanovic, Norths Devils duo Josh Allen and Will Partridge and Central Queensland Capras duo Larson Dale-Doyle and Cooper Marshall.

It is understood that several of the club's junior academy players - Zac Garton, LJ Nonu, Brian Pouniu, Carter Ford, John Finenganofo, and Charlie Dickson - have also landed train and trial deals.

Carter Ford is the son of former NRL star forward and the late Carl Webb, while Brian Pouniu is the younger brother of Joseph Pouniu, whose career tragically ended after he sustained a serious spinal injury.

“There was a lot of intensity and energy, and considering it's the first time they've touched the footy in a few months, there wasn't a whole heap of errors,” assistant coach Rory Kostjasyn said.

“I've been quite impressed with the way they've turned up physically. If they can keep putting good days in, you never know, by round one, hopefully one of those guys is pushing themselves into a debut.”

Dolphins Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Jack Bostock

3. Jake Averillo

4. Herbie Farnworth

5. Jamayne Isaako

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Thomas Flegler

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Tom Gilbert

13. Max Plath

Interchange

14. Sean O'Sullivan

15. Mark Nicholls

16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

17. Ray Stone

Rest of squad

18. Junior Tupou

19. Oryn Keeley

20. Harrison Graham

21. Kenneath Bromwich

22. Connelly Lemuelu

23. Josh Kerr

24. Trai Fuller

25. Mason Teague

26. Max Feagai

27. Kurt Donoghoe

28. Michael Waqa

29. James Walsh

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Elijah Rasmussen

2. Aublix Tawha

3. Ryan Jackson

4. Lewis Symonds

5. Tevita Naufahu