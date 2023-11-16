The Dolphins have made a significant coup, recruiting Jahrel Iselin-Jansen, the cousin (once removed) of future NRL Immortal Johnathan Thurston.

Aged 17, Iselin-Jansen competes as a playmaker and has family ties to Johnathan Thurston. It was revealed that he is the grandson of Thurston's uncle Phil, who is the brother of the Queensland Origin champion's mum, Debbie.

The Courier Mail has reported that he committed to The Dolphins on Tuesday after knocking back interest and offers from a Sydney NRL rival to sign a one-year deal.

Due to his age, he is still eligible to compete in the Under-19s Mal Meninga Cup for the next two seasons and will likely play there until he is groomed for an NRL career at The Dolphins.

He will likely not enter The Dolphins NRL system until either the 2025 or 2026 season and will spend next season in their pathways system or feeder club.

“This is a great opportunity for Jahrel,” his manager Paul Sutton told The Courier Mail.

“He is not dissimilar in build to ‘JT' at the same age.

“He is tallish and a bit of a string bean, but he will develop the physical components over the next few years as he fills out.

“Jahrel is related to JT. When he went to play in Townsville for the Met North team, he stayed at JT's house and JT came to the footy with them, so they are genuine family members.

“There was a bit of interest in him from Sydney clubs but it was better for him to stay home.

“He has been playing for the Dolphins in the Mal Meninga Cup, so it made sense for him to stay with the club and continue his progression.”

Iselin-Jansen's arrival to The Dolphins follows that of Jake Averillo (Canterbury Bulldogs), Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos) and Oryn Keeley (Newcastle Knights).

Iselin-Jansen returned to the game of rugby league last season after taking a two-year hiatus to play touch football.

With Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima coming close to the conclusion of their career and off-contract next year, he could very well contend with Sean O'Sullivan and Tongan international rookie Isaiya Katoa for a spot in The Dolphins future halves.

“Jahrel has the right attributes to make the NRL,” Sutton said.

“There are no guarantees at his age. With the Indigenous boys, they can be late developers physically, so we won't see the best of Jahrel until he is 20 or 21.

“But he is a smart, clever halfback. Like JT, he is quick and has good vision, so he will only get better over the next few years.”