The Dolphins have confirmed youngster Max Plath will remain with the club until at least the end of 2026.

Plath originally joined the NRL's newest side in April from the Wynnum Manly Seagulls and immediately set the QLD Cup on fire. By the end of the season, he was named the club's player of the year in the reserve grade competition, and added to that with an NRL debut in Round 14.

Plath, who was already contract with the Dolphins until at least the end of 2025, will receive an upgrade to those two seasons into the club's Top 30, while he has also been handed an extra year extension, tying his future in Redcliffe for at least the next three years.

A middle forward who predominantly plays in the lock role, the 22-year-old won the club's 1.2 kilometre time trial at the start of Dolphins' pre-season training and club chief executive Terry Reader said the opportunity for a promotion and extension of his contract has been earned.

“Max showed us last year that he is an NRL player with a big future,” said Reader.

“He played two NRL matches last year – both against top-four team the Warriors – and played really well in both of them.

“Seeing him score his first NRL try and help us finish off the season with a big win over a top-four team was a moment to remember for all of our members and fans.

“Max has built on those showings by turning up for pre-season in tremendous shape and demonstrating how much this means to him.

"This contract ensures he will be a Dolphin for many years to come."

Rated highly by coach Wayne Bennett, Plath will use this year in an attempt to see more first-grade action before Bennett is replaced in the coach's chair by Kristian Woolf at the club in 2025.

Plath said he was thrilled to see his future locked away at the Dolphins.

"It is great to get my future sorted with the Dolphins and lock in for the long term," the forward said.

“I really enjoyed the opportunities I received last season and am excited now to be able to get stuck into training and work on building on that in 2024.”

His contract comes with the Dolphins likely to experience their first significant transformation at the end of 2024, with several players off-contract after signing two-year deals, and a host of experienced forwards unclear if they will continue in their careers.