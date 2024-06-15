After reports emerged over the past fortnight that The Dolphins have retained the services of Jeremy Marshall-King and Jack Bostock, the club has also reportedly retained the services of a utility.

The decision to retain the trio of players comes after the confirmed re-signing of forward Max Plath and halfback Isaiya Katoa as they lock down their future beyond the Wayne Bennett era.

A Fijian international, Kurt Donoghoe has come to terms for a new deal that will keep him at the club for another 12 months until the end of 2025, per News Corp.

Able to play in the halves, at hooker, in the outside backs and in the forwards, Donoghoe is a Newcastle Knights junior and previously competed against teammate Katoa in the 2022 Jersey Flegg Grand Final.

He initially joined the club on a train and trial contract before being promoted to the Top 30 roster.

The publication is also reporting that The Dolphins will now turn their attention to retaining the services of five-eighth Kodi Nikorima, who has created a brilliant partnership with Katoa in the halves.

“He had a tough assignment and he did a great job for us,” Bennett said on the playmaker.

“Kodi really has matured.”