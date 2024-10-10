The Dolphins have provided an official update on five injured players as they prepare to return to pre-season training in the coming weeks.

The club has confirmed that the New Zealand international duo of hooker Jeremy Marshall-King (shoulder) and Kenneath Bromwich (elbow) will make their returns in time for pre-season training and will be available for the team's pre-season matches.

It has also been announced that fullback Trai Fuller has undertaken successful knee reconstruction surgery and is expected to return mid-way through the 2025 NRL season.

Tom Gilbert (knee) is aiming to return to the field in the early rounds of next season, while it is still unknown when Thomas Fleger (shoulder) will return to the field.

Injury Casualty Ward