The Dolphins have made a new coaching appointment as they prepare for life under Kristian Woolf and without Wayne Bennett.

Eric Smith, currently the head coach of the Northern Pride in the QLD Cup, has confirmed that he will leave the team at the end of the season to join the Dolphins.

This comes after he led the Pride to their first minor premiership in a decade after only one season in charge.

Smith's arrival in Redcliffe will see him take up a coaching role that will see him be named the head coach of The Dolphins' QLD Cup feeder team, Redcliffe Dolphins.

He will also work in conjunction with Kristian Woolf and the NRL coaching staff in a dual coaching role.

"Eric has a long track record of improving the sides he has coached, which has again been demonstrated by the performance of the Northern Pride this season," Redcliffe Dolphins Chief Executive Scott Clark said.

"We are certain Eric will replicate that level of performance at the Redcliffe Dolphins and also play an important role in the transition of players to the NRL system."

His arrival at the Dolphins will bring more than 18 years of coaching experience at different levels, including previously working with the Newcastle Knights and the Melbourne Storm.

Smith has also coached in the QLD Cup with the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Brisbane Tigers.

"We are thrilled to see him take this well-deserved step forward in his coaching career," CEO Garreth Smith said in the statement.

"Eric has been instrumental in our success this season, leading the Northern Pride to new heights in 2024.

"His dedication, strategic vision, and ability to inspire our playing group have been key to our outstanding performance.

"We are immensely grateful for his contributions and are confident that he will make a significant impact at the Dolphins."