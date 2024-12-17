Dolphins forward Connelly Lemuelu has confirmed his immediate future after agreeing to a new deal that will see him stay put.

A regular fixture for the side over the past two seasons, Lemuelu, already signed until the end of 2025, has decided to sign on for an extra year until the end of the 2026 NRL season, which will see him remain at The Dolphins.

The 25-year-old has been a valuable piece of the club's forward pack and is one of the promising young talents they have in the back-row alongside Kulikefu Finefeuaki, Oryn Keeley, and James Walsh.

Originally brought in from the North Queensland Cowboys, Lemuelu came into the side after only playing 24 games across three seasons with the Cowboys but has since made 41 appearances for the Redcliffe-based side.

"Connelly is the type of person we want to continue to build the club around," said Kristian Woolf.

"I see him as an elite talent with his best football still ahead of him. I look forward to watching him continue to develop into the high-level back-rower we know he can become."