Jeremy Marshall-King is gearing up for the 2025 NRL season with a clean bill of health, signaling a fresh start for both the dynamic hooker and the Dolphins under their new coach Kristian Woolf.

Following two injury-riddled years, Marshall-King's return to full fitness provides a much-needed boost for a team aiming to reclaim its place in the finals conversation.

The talented No. 9 underwent surgery at the conclusion of the 2024 season and has wasted no time diving into the Dolphins' pre-season preparations.

“I had a knee clean out at the end of the season but I am fully back into training now,” Marshall-King confirmed.

After appearing in just 32 matches over the past two years due to injuries, he's laser-focused on staying on the field.

“Injuries hurt the team so the goal for me is to be injury-free and try and stay on the field for the whole season.”

Marshall-King's absence was acutely felt in 2024 when a knee issue sidelined him after Round 17. The Dolphins had been sitting in finals contention, but the team faltered without their key distributor, winning just two of their remaining eight matches.

It was a harsh echo of 2023, when a shoulder injury limited him to 15 games. For 2025, Marshall-King knows what he has to do.

“This is not my first pre-season. I know exactly what I have to do to get my body and recovery right.”

Marshall-King's quick runs and momentum-generating play have been pivotal to the Dolphins' attack.

While versatile Max Plath filled the role in his absence, he is generally considered to be better suited to the position of lock or middle forward.

The team's forward pack has also been bolstered by the return of Tom Gilbert from an ACL injury, intensifying competition for spots.

Under Woolf's leadership, the Dolphins' pre-season has taken on a more demanding edge. Known for his high standards, Woolf has made it clear that no player is guaranteed their position.

“Nothing has really changed too much. We know what he wants us to be as players ... hard-working and making all those effort areas,” Marshall-King said.

He has been working closely with assistant coach Rory Kostjasyn, himself a grand final-winning dummy-half, to refine his skills alongside Plath and Harrison Graham.

“Me, Max and Harrison have been working really hard with Rory on our craft. Rory has been really detailed so we are trying to make sure we get the best out of each other in every session. There is still room for improvement and a lot of things I need to work on in my game. I just have to keep learning,” Marshall-King continued.

With a tough pre-season underway and key players back on deck, the Dolphins are desperate to put their injury woes behind them and make a significant impact in 2025.