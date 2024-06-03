The Dolphins have confirmed a positive update on Jesse Bromwich, with the club shutting down any fears of a serious injury.

Bromwich, in his final season as an NRL player, originally carried fears of a significant pectoral muscle injury, which could have ended his career.

The fears came after he was taken from the field during Saturday's eventual golden point loss to the Canberra Raiders in Redcliffe.

However, the Dolphins, in an update on Monday, said Bromwich's injury was only a rib cartilage injury and he could be back for the club's next game.

While scans have cleared him of any fractures, Bromwich will need to determine his return-to-play timeline via pain management, with the Dolphins having a bye this coming weekend before taking on the Cronulla Sharks on Thursday, June 13 in their next game.

That gives Bromwich a total of 12 days between games to attempt to recover from the injury.

"Jesse has a rib cartilage injury that we will be careful in managing over the bye," Dolphins' Head of Performance Jeremy Hickmans said in the injury update.

"His return will be based on when the pain settles, which could hopefully be in the game after the bye as a best result."

The Dolphins have no other issues coming out of the game against Canberra, and also said Kodi Nikorima should be due to return against the Cronulla Sharks after missing the contest against Canberra with a calf injury. That should see him come back into the side for Anthony Milford, who has accepted an early guilty plea and fine for a high tackle committed during the loss to Canberra.