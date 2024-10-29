Australia will likely tour England at the end of the 2025 season, with details of the planned series beginning to emerge.

It had been planned by the IRL that England would tour Australia to relaunch the Ashes in 2025.

That came about as a plan to revitalise the international game, which has seen the newly created Pacific Championships and Bowl tournaments played in both 2023 and 2024, while Tonga and Samoa toured England in those years.

Australia were then set to host England in 2025, with a World Cup in 2026, before New Zealand take on England in a tour during 2027.

But it has now been revealed by News Corp that the Australian Rugby League Commission have instead asked the Rugby Football League in England to instead host the series.

It goes without saying that England - who would play the return of the Ashes concept as England rather than Great Britain - have jumped at the opportunity given the potential enormous windfall that would be provided by hosting the Kangaroos in a three-Test series.

While not yet officially announced by either nation, Love Rugby League are also reporting that venues have already begun to be locked in.

It's understood the RFL are keen on playing one Test in London, potentially at either Wembley Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the other two to be held in popular rugby league areas - likely a combination of Wigan, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds and Manchester with Old Trafford potentially on the menu.

The Ashes returning will be the first since 2003, when Australia defeated Great Britain 3-0, while the Test series hasn't been held in Australia for over 30 years with Australia winning on that occasion 2-1 after matches in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The last three series were all held in England, with Australia winning 2-1 in 1994, 2-1 in 2001 and 3-0 in 2003. Australia won the last 13 installments of the concept, with Great Britain's last win coming in 1970.

The 2025 Test series comes after earlier attempts to bring the concept back to life were hampered by COVID and will be the 40th time the Ashes have been contested.