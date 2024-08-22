New Zealand Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga is reportedly set to link up with the Manly Sea Eagles for the 2025 season and beyond.

Tevaga had it confirmed recently that his contract - expiring at the end of this season - would not be renewed by the Auckland-based club for the 2025 season and beyond.

It means Tevaga's chances of becoming a one-club player are over, with the forward who can play any of lock, hooker or prop having 136 NRL games under his belt since his debut back in 2016.

He also has four Tests for Samoa and two matches for the Maori All Stars during that time period.

The 28-year-old may have been exploring an opportunity overseas, but he told the New Zealand Herald that he has found a new club in the NRL for 2025.

“Our supporters are very staunch supporters. Selling out the stadium every week, every home game we've had here has been massive,” Tevaga is reported to have said.

“The support we get in the street has been huge. I'm really going to miss this place.

“I'm not looking forward to coming back here next year. But hopefully we come and pump you brothers.”

It's understood that club could be the Manly Sea Eagles, where Anthony Seibold has the side on track to play finals under his coaching for the first time.

Despite that, there has been a revolving door of selections at times, particularly off the bench, this season, and Tevaga could be the experienced, versatile forward the club need moving forward.

The forward would be a walk up bench player at most clubs with the ability to then extend into the forward pack, and would serve as a great back up across Seibold's forward pack.