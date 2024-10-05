Departing Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon has reportedly found a new home for 2025 and is set to sign on with the Leigh Leopards in the English Super League.

The forward, who came through the ranks as an edge forward but has added the ability to play in the middle recently, has failed to break through during his time at the Sea Eagles, having originally left the North Queensland Cowboys where he was stuck behind the emergence of Jeremiah Nanai and Heilum Luki on the edge.

During his two years at Manly, he has made just five NRL appearances, with only one of those coming during 2024 off the interchange bench when he played half an hour during Round 16 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Those five games added to the 12 games he had previously played at the Cowboys during 2020 and 2021, not featuring for the Townsville-based outfit in 2022.

2024 saw Condon feature 22 times for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles at reserve grade level, scoring four tries and running the ball strongly on a consistent basis on the edge of the park.

The 24-year-old however has elected to, according to Rugby League Live take his talents to the Super League with the Leopards in 2025.

It's understood the Leopards have been in talks with Condon for some time now after his services were originally offered up by Manly in the second half of the 2024 season.

It's understood multiple Super League clubs had shown some degree of interest in Condon before he elected to sign with the Leopards.

The Leopards have targetted Condon in an effort to replace Kai O'Donnell, who returns to the NRL in 2025 after plying his trade for the English club in recent seasons.