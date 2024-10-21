A former winger for the Parramatta Eels, Lorenzo Mulitalo, has signed with a new team for the 2025 season.

The twin brother of Cronulla Sharks winger and New Zealand international Ronaldo Mulitalo, Zero Tackle, can reveal that Lorenzo has signed a one-year contract with the Burleigh Bears in the QLD Cup competition for next season.

The Bears, an affiliate of the Brisbane Broncos, finished in seventh place in 2024 and recently re-signed Sam Coster and Guy Hamilton for the upcoming season as they look to take the title off the Norths Devils.

This comes after the Parramatta Eels confirmed his departure at the end of the season along with ten other players such as Daejarn Asi, Ofahiki Ogden, Makahesi Makatoa, Morgan Harper and Isaac Lumelume.

Mulitalo's arrival to the Bears comes after the 24-year-old made his NRL debut this year for the Eels in Round 19 against the Gold Coast Titans after progressing from the Ron Massey Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

During the match, he made eight tackle busts, 18 passes, five tackles and 135 running metres.

Before playing in the NRL, he spent time with several lower-grade clubs, including the Cronulla Sharks, North Sydney, Blacktown, Hills, Mounties and Sydney University.