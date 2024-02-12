Yet to make his NRL debut, Jacob Gagai has emerged as the number-one contender to replace the injured Tyrone Munro on the wing.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs were hit with shocking news on Monday when it was revealed that Munro is set to miss three to four weeks with an injury.

As they look for a replacement, Izaak Thompson would be ideal but will be unavailable for the Round 1 match. This has allowed Jacob Gagai to enter the conversation as the number-one replacement.

Following the injury to Tyrone Munro, News Corp has reported that the Rabbitohs have launched a bid to have Jacob Gagai cleared to represent the club for their Round 1 clash in Las Vegas, meaning he is the likely replacement for Tyrone Munro on the wing.

Gagai is currently unavailable to represent them in Round 1 after being charged with a one-game suspension from the state championship match between the club's NSW Cup side and the Brisbane Tigers.

However, the Rabbitohs are hoping that while he is suspended for one game, the judiciary will allow it to be used for the All Stars game - making him available for selection for the Las Vegas match against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Before sustaining an injury Tyrone Munro's likely promotion into the best 17 at South Sydney was set to end the questions over the back five at the club, with Jack Wighton also arriving to take one of the centre positions of Isaiah Tass.

However, things have rapidly gone pear-shaped for the Redfern-based outfit, who are desperate to turn around a dismal second half of the 2023 campaign where they collapsed from the competition's lead after 11 rounds to missing the finals.

According to News Corp, Munro has suffered a shoulder injury that could rule him out for two months and will, at the very least, sideline him from the club's trip to Las Vegas in Round 1.

That means he joins Campbell Graham on the sideline, with the centre out for up to six months to repair a sternum injury that plagued much of his 2023 season and cost him a State of Origin debut.

Five-eighth Cody Walker is also battling a calf injury and has been ruled out of the All Stars match.