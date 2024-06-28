St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack de Belin has confirmed he has options overseas regarding his future as he continues to push for a suitable contract extension at the club.

De Belin has previously made is clear he wishes to finish his career with the Dragons, but at 33 years of age, job security is a part of the deal he wants.

It's something the Red V have, at this stage, been unwilling to provide him, with only a single-year extension for the 2025 season on the table.

That doesn't mean de Belin won't re-sign, but it does mean the forward is weighing up his options, with clubs in the English Super League said to be interested in his services from the start of the 2025 season.

Speaking to The Illawarra Mercury, de Belin said his preference is to remain in the NRL with the Dragons, where he would finish as a one-club player, now with 219 appearances under his belt for the club he debuted at back in 2011.

"It's getting to the point now where I'd like to get something finalised and put it behind me," de Belin told the publication.

"It's nice to know there are some options overseas. But I still feel like I've got plenty to give in the NRL and I don't really want to have to go over there. I feel like I've got so much to offer and I'm still at a high level here in the NRL.

"As I've said, I've always wanted to be a one club man and hopefully that can be done and I can play out my career here at the Dragons."

He has said however that he is now keen to get something finalised, rather than continuing to wait for a resolution.

The forward has been in strong form this year, tackling at 96 per cent and making 126 metres per game across 14 appearances to date.