Former NRL winger David Nofoaluma bagged a double as the Glebe Dirty Reds secured the Ron Massey Cup over the Wentworthville Magpies 19-6 in the 2024 Grand Final.

A feeder club of the Sydney Roosters, the victory saw the Dirty Reds capture their first Cup, while it was another year of heartbreak for the Magpies, having lost the Grand Final in 2023 as well.

Previously playing in the NRL for the Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm, Nofoaluma stood up on the big stage with tries in the 48th and 76th minute of the match.

Nofoaluma isn't the only former NRL player competing in the Dirty Reds. The team also includes Dean Whare, Craig Garvey, and Kane Evans - Evans played a big role in guiding them into the finals but didn't play in the Grand Final due to injury.

“I played 11 years of my NRL career here so it's still part of me – I have a lot of history here,” Nofoaluma told nswrl.com.au after the win.